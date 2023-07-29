Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,878 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

