Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 540 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.16% of RadNet worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Trading Down 1.0 %

RadNet stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

