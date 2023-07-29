Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.54

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.54 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 160.96 ($2.06). Restore shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.09), with a volume of 175,573 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RST shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.77) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.57) to GBX 550 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.43. The stock has a market cap of £227.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

