Riverpark Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $458,707,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.85. 6,794,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

