RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RMGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

