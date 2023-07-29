Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.99. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 6,400 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$193.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

