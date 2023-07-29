Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

