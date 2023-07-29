Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in July

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Santos Price Performance

SSLZY stock remained flat at $5.32 during trading on Friday. 29,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Get Santos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.