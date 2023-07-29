Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.27. Sappi shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 4,335 shares.
Sappi Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sappi
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.