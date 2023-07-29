Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.36)-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,518. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,754,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

