SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SHLT remained flat at $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $51.81.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

