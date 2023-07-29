SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SHL Telemedicine Price Performance
Shares of SHLT remained flat at $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $51.81.
About SHL Telemedicine
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SHL Telemedicine
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.