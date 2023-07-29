Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Decreases By 24.1%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 479,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BTCM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 266,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.79. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BIT Mining by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

