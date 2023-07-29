Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Decreases By 24.1%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 479,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
BIT Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTCM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 266,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.79. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
