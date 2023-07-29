Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Grows By 25.2%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,120,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 603,629 shares during the last quarter.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLINR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,884. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

