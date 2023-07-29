Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 87.2%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

