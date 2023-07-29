Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 87.2%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
Core One Labs Company Profile
