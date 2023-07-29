Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 61.9%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSP Price Performance

CSPI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 6,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

CSPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSP in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

