Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Rises By 23.4%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Forestar Group Price Performance
NYSE:FOR traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 362,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $30.03.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.