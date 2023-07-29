Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Rises By 23.4%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forestar Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. Citigroup increased their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 362,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.