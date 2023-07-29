Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Rises By 97.7%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of GMER stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.03. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.09.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

