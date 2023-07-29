Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Grows By 24.3%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 484,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Intrusion stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. 109,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,775. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

INTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

