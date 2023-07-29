Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 98.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 703,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,564,421,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

