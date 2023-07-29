Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 98.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 703,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
