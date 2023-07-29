Short Interest in Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Increases By 100.0%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Össur hf. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSSFF remained flat at $4.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Össur hf. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Össur hf. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees.

