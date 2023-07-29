Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Expands By 41.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 51,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.