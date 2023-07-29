Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Declines By 23.1%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 16,413,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 934.8 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,171. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.