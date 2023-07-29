Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Declines By 23.1%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 16,413,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 934.8 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,171. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

