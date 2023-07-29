Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Rises By 24.3%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TTNP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 320,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,909. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

