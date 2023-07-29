Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Increases By 111.0%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
TOKCF opened at $57.40 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
