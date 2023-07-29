Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Increases By 111.0%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF opened at $57.40 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

