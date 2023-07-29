Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Drops By 14.5%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,552,800 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 4,155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGASF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Towngas Smart Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

