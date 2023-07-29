Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
