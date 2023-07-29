SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

