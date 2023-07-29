Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.