Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.11.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
