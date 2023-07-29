St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

