Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.58

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.58 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 86.66 ($1.11). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.13), with a volume of 107,678 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.41. The stock has a market cap of £348.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,257.14.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.