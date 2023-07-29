Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.
Stratex International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
