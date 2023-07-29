Streakk (STKK) One Day Volume Hits $117,401.41

Streakk (STKK) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $117,401.41 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.59646819 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $195,407.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

