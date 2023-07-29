Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $936.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

