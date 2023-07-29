Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Short Interest Update

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Südzucker Price Performance

SUEZY remained flat at C$9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.35. Südzucker has a twelve month low of C$9.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.58.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. This is an increase from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Südzucker’s payout ratio is -714.89%.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

