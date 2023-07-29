Summit Financial LLC Sells 281 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $448.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.21.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

