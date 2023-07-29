Summit Financial LLC Sells 96 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The stock has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.22.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

