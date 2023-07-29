Susquehanna Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $37.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.