SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

