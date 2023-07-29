Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

