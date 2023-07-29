Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

