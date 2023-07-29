TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. 1,918,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.91. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

