TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,281,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

