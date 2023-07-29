TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
