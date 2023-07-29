TD Cowen Trims Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Target Price to $14.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

