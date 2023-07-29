Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Telkom SA SOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

TLKGY stock remained flat at $6.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. Telkom SA SOC has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services.

