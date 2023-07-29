Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.5 %

TER stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

