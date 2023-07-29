Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Terumo has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terumo ( OTCMKTS:TRUMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

