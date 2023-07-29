Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 109,324,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,276,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $202.09. The company has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

