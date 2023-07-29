The Debt Box Price Tops $12.37 on Top Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $12.37 or 0.00042102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.
The Debt Box Token Profile
The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.
Buying and Selling The Debt Box
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.
