The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.23. 1,813,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

